West Point man will spend 30 years in prison for 2nd degree murder

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man will spend the next 30 years in prison.

A Clay County jury only took about an hour to find Octavius Collins guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old James Roberson on Thanksgiving 2020 at the Windale Apartments in West Point.

The trial only took a little over a day, with jury selection on Tuesday and both sides presenting their cases today.

Judge Jay Howard sentenced Collins to 40 years in prison with 10 suspended, and five years post-release supervision.

