West Point Nursing Home sings for residents in Good Friday Service

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Easter egg hunts to spring attire, to church, Easter has several traditions.

West Point Nursing Home, Dugan, celebrated Easter a little early with its residents.

“They took us to church just with music alone,” said Mary Ann Wilson, daughter of a resident.

Dugan Home gave residents a taste of Sunday Service on Good Friday.

To celebrate the Christian holiday, the staff members formed a choir and performed for the residents.

Some residents like Mary Evelyn Robison are unable to leave the nursing home.

So, they look forward to events brought to them.

“Oh, it was a wonderful service. It brought back memories that I had. It was really good,” said Robison.

Robison said the service reminded her of childhood.

“Easter was always celebrated as I grew up, and we were taught the meaning of it. And my Grandma would take her small children to church with her and she explained everything,” said Robison.

Good Friday is observed two days before Easter Sunday.

“Good Friday is not Good Friday because of what humanity did to Jesus, but because of what Jesus did for humanity,” said Jerry Mitchell, the speaker.

Robison’s daughter, Mary Ann Wilson, said she is grateful for Dugan bringing the church to them.

“It was a good thing for the residents because some of them can’t go to church any longer. And then to also participate in communion, and be able to share their faith and also worship their God,” said Wilson.

Some residents also shared musical selections.

The choir, Dugan’s Voices of Praise, also performed for Henry Clay Retirement home on Good Friday.

