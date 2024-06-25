West Point PD adds new cameras around city

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – With rising violence around the Golden Triangle, the West Point Police Department is bringing in some reinforcements to help keep an eye on problem areas.

“These cameras were put up to prevent and deter crime, they are definitely not for the invasion of privacy, we get asked that question a lot. We want people to know that these are no more than investigative tools to not only solve crimes but to deter crime,” said Assistant Police Chief Michael Edwards.

Edwards said the eye in the sky does not lie, and the new cameras will help the department better solve future crimes.

“We have had some incidents throughout the city that are very dear to us, and we want to try to prevent and deter that as best as we can. It is not only a need in the city of West Point, it is a need throughout the United States. They are very helpful,” said Edwards.

West Point native Terrance Sykes said the new device will help him and his neighbors sleep better at night.

“It makes me feel safer because there is so much going on now. Anytime that there is crime and if it is happening in the areas where the cameras are, that will also help law enforcement conduct their investigation. So yeah I think it does help me feel safer, and not just me, it will help out the whole community as well,” said Sykes.

Edwards said criminals try to leave the scene as quickly as possible. The cameras will allow officers to see what vehicles were in the area when a crime was committed.

“When you have people committing crimes, they try to find exit routes. If we have cameras in the location, it will help us tremendously in getting car descriptions, and not only car descriptions, we can get tags, and things of that sort,” said Edwards.

Edwards said the other seven cameras will be installed in high visibility and high crime areas, he also said the police department hopes to add more cameras.

