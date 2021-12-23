West Point PD and Amazing Grace Adult Day care hosted toy giveaway

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – We may be two days away from Christmas, but folks in West Point are getting a head start delivering gifts.

The West Point Police Department and Amazing Grace Adult Day Care partnered to hold a toy giveaway this afternoon.

Families were able to come by and let their children pick out their favorite toys.

Organizers say it’s vital to still give back to the community during the holiday season.

“It just fills my heart with joy seeing the West Point Police Department and the Sheriff Department. When toys came in it just brightens my heart. It just did something to me that insured many kids will have a merry Christmas,” said Pearlie Bell, Activities Director.

Over 30 kids participated in the toy giveaway.