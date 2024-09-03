West Point PD issues scam alert

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police are warning business owners and residents about a scammer.

A person claiming to be Lt. Arnold from the police department has called a number of businesses.

He demands payment from the caller for a number of reasons. He may say they have to pay before a warrant is issued for their arrest.

The scammer even told one caller the police department was putting out a calendar and wanted a payment.

The numbers appear to be spoofed from local telephone numbers.

Law enforcement will never demand money from you over the phone.

Simply hang up and never give your personal information.

