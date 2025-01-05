West Point PD needs help identifying a robbery suspect

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect.

Saturday, Jan 4 around 10:05 p.m., the Robinhood Convenience Store was robbed.

The suspect fled on foot but possibly got into a vehicle on Eshman Avenue.

The suspect is a Black male around 5’8 and weighs about 140 pounds.

He was wearing a black jogging suit, a black mask, and black tennis shoes.

West Point PD is asking citizens to check their cameras or any video that could help.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information call West Point PD at 662-494-1244 or Crimestoppers at (662) 494-0109.

