West Point PD needs help locating a stolen semi-trailer

On Sunday, March 24, the West Point Police Dept. responded to a stolen trailer at Love's.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department needs the community’s help in locating a stolen semi-trailer.

A Metro Trucking Lease trailer was stolen out of the south parking lot.

It is white with Metro Trucking on the front end.

The trailer number was 532206 which was displayed on the front corner and the rear door, and it displayed a TN semi tag number 17818T.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts or who could be involved, please contact the West Point Police Department at (662)494-1244.

