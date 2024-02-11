West Point PD needs help locating person for Grand Larceny

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police Department needs help in locating a wanted person for Grand Larceny.

The offender is identified as Clinton Hunter Johnson of West Point.

He is a white male, 6’4, and weighs 300 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911, the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244, Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

