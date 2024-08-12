West Point PD search for a man wanted for Grand Larceny

If you know the identity of this suspect or his location, contact Crimestoppers at 662-494-1244 or call 911.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department needs help locating an unknown male subject for Grand Larceny.

The suspect is 5’8 and weighs 145 pounds.

The West Point Police Department says a red, Chevy Camaro, tag # LTA7615, was taken on the morning of August 5th.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen off Industrial Road in Columbus and was located at Wendy’s, where the suspect fled the scene.

