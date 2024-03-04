West Point PD searches for teen considered armed, dangerous

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police continue to search for a teenager considered armed and dangerous.

Police Chief Avery Cook said 17-year-old Jamie Jones was wanted for questioning.

The shooting happened on February 20 near the intersection of Fifth and Progress streets.

Three bullets struck a house. No one was injured.

Jones is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Cook believed the gunfire was the result of an ongoing dispute between two groups of people.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1(800)530-7151 or use the P3 Tips App.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X