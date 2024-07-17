West Point PD searches for two people wanted for trespassing

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police released surveillance video of two suspects.

You can see them walk in front of this camera.

Their faces are covered and they start pulling on the door handles of the two trucks in the driveway.

This all happened early Monday morning.

Investigators said the two people in this video are wanted for trespassing and other possible crimes.

If you have any information about who this could be, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, West Point police, or use the P3 Tips app.

