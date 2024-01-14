Two dead in shootings in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened at North Division and Bugg Streets. Sources tell WCBI one person died at that location.

The second shooting happened a short time later in the parking lot of North Mississippi Medical Center- West Point. Sources tell WCBI a juvenile was shot and killed at this location.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook tells WCBI a total of five people were shot. He was unable to release in additional information.

WCBI will continue to follow this story and give more updates as they become available.

