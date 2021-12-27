West Point police are looking for a Christmas Day robber

The incident happened around 6:15 Saturday morning at the Fast Break Store on Highway 45 South.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)-West Point police need your help identifying a suspect in connection to an armed robbery.

Officers say the incident happened around 6:15 Saturday morning at the Fast Break Store on Highway 45 South.

The suspect allegedly approached the counter with a drink, reached over to pay for the item, then pulled out a weapon to steal money from the register.

Offices say he left with just over $400 before fleeing on foot.

It’s believed he walked toward Church Hill Road.

“A lot of times, people don’t take into consideration the people that work at the stores and the safety that they have to think about while they’re at work and when they leave work. If we can get any type of cooperation from anybody that maybe recognizes the way the gentleman walks, any of the attire that he had on that may be of a resemblance or who he may be or any way you could help us out in regards to that, it will be greatly appreciated,” said Lt. Carl Carter.

If anyone could identify the man they are encouraged to call West Point Police Department.

Any information leading to an arrest for this Armed Robbery can result in a reward.