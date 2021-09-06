West Point police are searching for suspect involved in Cannon Motors burglary

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point police department needs the communities to help to catch a burglar.

If anyone can identify this person you’re encouraged to call the West Point police.

Officers responded to a call at 1:01 in the morning of a burglary at Cannon Motors.

The car lot was cleared of seven trucks, three license plates from cars that were being serviced, tools from the auto shop, and a gun.

The police department is hopeful that someone can relay any information to get the stolen items back and there be an arrest made.

“Right now you know we’re just starting from scratch we have no camera footage of the incident so we’re basically starting from scratch to see what we can learn,” said Detective Ramirez Ivy, West Point Police Department. “If you know anything or have any information about this it would be much appreciated if you call the West Point police department 662-494-1244m or you can call golden triangle crime stoppers.”

For anyone that may know anything about the burglary, you can remain anonymous when calling crime stoppers and there is a reward if an arrest is made.