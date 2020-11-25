West Point police are still searching for a man who went missing in 2018

WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – West Point Police gave an update today on the search for a man who disappeared three years ago.

Rahman Hernandez was last seen by his family on November 21st, 2018.

West Point Police say the state, local and federal agencies have all been involved in the search for Hernandez.

Efforts to local Hernandez have included ground searches, investigative patrols, K-9 units, and cadaver dog units.

Still, West Point Police detective Raven Ross says they have no new information.

“Investigators are again requesting help from the public in regards to this matter. In the beginning, we were given several tips on this case that led us to dead ends,” said Deputy Raven Ross of the Wes Point Police. “Police are asking now that anyone with factual information on the disappearance of mister Hernandez to please come forward.”

Anyone with information on Hernandez is asked to call West Point Police.