West Point police arrest 4 juveniles in connection to school shooting threat

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update on a school threat that happened in West Point Thursday.

Chief Avery Cook told WCBI that four juveniles were taken into custody related to the shooting threat.

Cook said a security company and MBI assisted in tracking down who made the threat.

All of the juveniles were released to their parents and are waiting to see what consequences follow in youth court.

