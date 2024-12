West Point Police arrest a man for aggravated assault

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make an arrest after a fight.

27-year-old Travell Cohen was charged with aggravated assault.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the scuffle happened over the weekend.

The reported victim was flown to a Memphis hospital for surgery.

Cook did not say what sparked the fight.

Bond for Cohen is expected to be set the afternoon of December 3.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.