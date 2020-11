WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – An arrest has been made in connection to an October 11th shooting in West Point.

West Point Police took to their Facebook page earlier today to announce that 18-year-old Branden Stevenson was arrested.

The shooting took place on Grove Street.

Officers say more arrests are expected to come.

Stevenson is currently being held at the Clay County Jail on a 100 thousand dollar bond.g