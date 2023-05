WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in West Point was accused of shooting into a car.

31-year-old Damarious Gardner was charged with aggravated assault.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the shooting happened Tuesday on Cromwell Street.

Cook told WCBI someone was inside the vehicle but there were no injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

