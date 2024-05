West Point police charge man with child sex crime

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police charged a man with a child sex crime.

40-year-old Johnny Coleman was charged with molesting.

Police Chief Avery Cook said the investigation started back on April 17.

West Point police and child protection services are leading the case.

Coleman’s bond was set at $30,000.

