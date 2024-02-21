West Point police continue search for shooter

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police continued to look for a shooter after a home was battered by bullets.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Fifth and Progress streets on Tuesday, just before 6 p.m.

Police Chief Avery Cook said three rounds hit a home.

No one was injured.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a white Ford Focus in the area.

No arrest had been made.

Cook believed this was an ongoing dispute between two groups of people.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the West Point Police Department at (662)494-1244, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1(800)530-7151, or use the P3 Tips App.

