West Point Police Department moving towards better equipment

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department applied for the Mississippi Office of Highway Traffic Safety grant for better equipment.

The grant will require all officers to make sure that all young children are in the correct car seats according to their age, and it forces officers to have a heavy presence in certain areas.

Sergeant Detective Marvin Hughes said this is all to try and reduce traffic fatalities.

“We would write so many speeding tickets, do so many safety check points, we would do so many patrols, and write so many child restraint citations. This is not to generate money for the city because that is illegal, this is for the safety of the drivers that come in and out of the City of West Point”, said Hughes.

Hughes said the initial asking of the grant was a little over $7,000.

