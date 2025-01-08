West Point Police Department strictly enforces tinted vehicle law

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers have the opportunity to add enhancements to their vehicles, whether it’s for safety or style.

Starting in the next couple of weeks the West Point Department says they will be cracking down on vehicles with too much tint on the windows.

The Mississippi window tint law for vehicles was first enacted in 1988 and has been revised throughout the years.

Now, the West Point Police Department is reminding citizens to follow the laws and regulations to ensure safety for drivers and law enforcement.

Tint laws vary in different states.

The West Point Police Department said in Mississippi, the tint law is different depending on the vehicle.

“If you have a passenger vehicle which includes Sedans, hatchbacks, coops or station wagons, your tint can be no lower than 28% across both the driver, passenger, front and rear, as well as the back windshields,” Marvin Hughes said. “The front windshield you can have some but it can’t go no lower than the sun strip at the very top of all vehicle windshields.”

Detective Sergeant Marvin Hughes said multipurpose vehicles have a little more freedom when it comes to the tint law.

“You still have to have 28% based on the driver’s side and the passenger side,” Hughes said. “However, the back passenger compartment as far as the windows as well as the back windshield can be any variation so it can be as dark as you would like.”

There are two exceptions for being able to have a darker tint – That includes medical reasons and having government-owned vehicles.

The department said it will strictly enforce the law with a tint reader to determine if the tint is too dark.

This is to ensure the safety of drivers and police officers.

“But safety of drivers so you can see they can see you,” Hughes said. “There is no misinterpretation of what your intentions are.”

“It’s mostly for officer safety because some of those window tint out here it just dark and it’s not publicly safe and it’s not safe for us officers across the state to be able to approach a vehicle where you are not being able to see what’s going on inside,” Robert Wilson said.

The police department said they will give drivers until the end of January to make the proper adjustments to vehicles before enforcing the violation.

Citizens will be given a warning at first, after that, then a citation.

For more information regarding the tint law you can visit the state tinting laws website.

