West Point Police Department swears in two captains and one sergeant

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Three officers within the West Point Police Department are climbing the ranks.

The department swore in two Captains, Carl Carter and Arnie Cade, and one sergeant, Raymond Hackler.

Chief Michel Edwards said all three were hired from within the department, and this promotion will help them each better themselves and the police department.

This comes at a time when departments across the country are struggling with retention.

Edwards said they are adapting by making sure they take care of and help their officers and new members who join.

He said these promotions help show younger officers there is a path forward.

“When Younger officers see that there is growth within the department, people are able to advance to higher ranks, I think that’s a motivation for them that they are not at a standstill. If there is a promotion that’s already happening, then it’s opened up the windows and the doors for them to promote at some level or some state,” said Chief Edwards.

Anyone interested in joining the department can apply online or go to the station to pick up an application.

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