West Point Police eat lunch with West Clay Elementary students

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Building relationships is important in law enforcement, and in West Point they are starting young.

On Tuesday, West Point Police Officers sat down to lunch with students at West Clay Elementary.

“This is our first time doing it and we’re excited about it and the kids are excited also,” said Melinda Crowley, an assistant teacher at West Clay.

West Clay Elementary principal Trenice Brownlee said she wants her students to get to know the people who serve their community.

“We just wanted to get them out to show that we appreciate everything they do in the community and everything that they do for our kids,” said Brownlee.

West Clay’s School Resource officer, Johneisha Bland, helped organize “Lunch with a Cop.”

“The questions that they have for us, we can be able to answer them, we can be able to get involved with the kids more, so they can know that we are here for them, so they can call us whenever they need us,” said Bland.

And officers like Captain Tara Sloan enjoyed the hospitality and getting to meet the children face to face.

“My favorite thing about today was seeing the smiles on the children, the teachers. and principal’s face, and to top off that, the food,” said Sloan.

Teachers at West Clay helped prepare the food for the officers.

