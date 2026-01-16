West Point Police in search of crew involved in a burglary incident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department is asking for your help to find a crew of burglary suspects.

Investigators believe three people, a man and two women, wanted for Theft of a Business, are working together.

They were able to capture images of the suspects on surveillance video.

One suspect is a Black man, about five feet eight inches tall and weighing around 240 pounds.

He is believed to be traveling with a Black woman, who is about five feet six and weighs around 250 pounds.

The third suspect is also a Black woman, about five feet nine inches tall, and around 250 pounds.

If you recognize these people or know where they may be, or if you have any other information on this crime, call the West Point Police or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

