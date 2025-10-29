West Point Police investigate a shooting on East Morrow Street

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on East Morrow Street.

According to the West Point Police Department, the incident happened in broad daylight on Tuesday, October 28, at around 5:30 pm.

No one was injured.

The department said it is working on all leads and parties will be charged accordingly to the law.

The department will be posting pictures later and needs the community’s help identifying individuals.

We will keep you updated.

