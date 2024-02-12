West Point police investigate case they believe is sex trafficking

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police were investigating what they believed was a sex trafficking case.

57-year-old Kenneth Barnes was charged with kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigators told WCBI that Barnes drove to West Point from Arkansas this past weekend with an underage girl.

They came to Clay County to pick up another girl who was also a juvenile. Allegedly the female was told that she would be taken back to Arkansas to earn some money.

An alert grandparent became suspicious about the story she was told of an uncle coming to take the girl to Arkansas.

Police were called and able to catch Barnes before he left town.

The incident remained under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X