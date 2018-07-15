West Point Police Investigating A Stabbing At An American Legion Post

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department is investigating a stabbing at an American Legion Post.

Investigators say it happened at American Legion Post 212 on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the scene for loud music and a possible fight call.

When they arrived, they were told someone was shot.

Later on, officers received a call from Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle confirming a man had been stabbed at American Legion Post 212.

Investigators say the man couldn’t identify who stabbed him.

He was treated and released from the hospital for minor injuries.

No one has been confirmed shot from Post 212.

This is an ongoing investigation

If you have any information, call the West Point Police Department.