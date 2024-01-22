West Point police make 2 more arrests in pair of deadly shootings

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police made two more arrests in a pair of shootings that left two people dead.

23-year-old Lamarquez Deshawn Evans was being charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

And 19-year-old Renaldo Carrothers faced a charge of accessories after the fact.

These were the latest arrests in a pair of separate but related shootings that happened in West Point on January 15.

One person was shot and killed at the corner of North Division and Bugg Streets.

A short time later, another person was shot in the parking lot of North Mississippi Medical Center.

They also died.

An unknown number of people were injured in the shootings.

Kaelon Collins was arrested and charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Multiple crime scenes and uncooperative witnesses and victims were slowing the investigation, but Police Chief Avery Cook was determined to prosecute all those involved.

“We have a victim who was shot that night that will not cooperate with a law enforcement investigation. And that really makes it hard, but that doesn’t stop us or deter us from doing our job. We try to go out and get the information that we need to bring these suspects in, to justice,” said Cook.

The investigation was still active, and Cook expected to make more arrests in the shootings.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X