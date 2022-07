West Point police make an arrest in a stabbing investigation

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make an arrest in a stabbing investigation.

41-year-old Wayco Campbell is charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Police Chief Avery Cook says the incident happened at Ridgewood Apartments last week.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Campbell was arrested Monday.

He remains in the Clay County jail.