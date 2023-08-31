West Point police make another arrest in shooting investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police made a second arrest in a shooting investigation.

26-year-old Demontre Ford was charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.

Police Chief Avery Cook said officers were called to Bulldog Street this past Saturday.

A man inside of the house was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.

17-year-old Jamie Jones is facing the same charges in the case.

Cook said more arrests are expected.

Bond for Ford was set at $200,000.

