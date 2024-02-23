West Point police make arrest in connection to Tuesday shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police made an arrest in connection to a shooting earlier this week.

20-year-old Jishun Owens was charged with shooting into a vehicle and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening near the intersection of Fifth and Progress Streets.

Police Chief Avery Cook said three rounds hit a home.

No one was injured.

Cook believed this was an ongoing dispute between two groups of people.

More arrests were expected.

If you have any information about this shooting call police, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1(800)530-7151 or use the P3 Tips App.

