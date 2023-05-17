West Point police make arrest in shooting investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police made an arrest in the shooting of a teenager earlier this month.

19-year-old Mylik Simmons was charged with aggravated assault.

He was wanted on other charges at the time.

West Point police said this current shooting investigation happened at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 45 Alternate.

A 17-year-old was shot in both legs.

Simmons was indicted on a separate shooting that occurred in June 2021.

