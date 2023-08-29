West Point police make arrest in weekend shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured one person.

17-year-old Jamie Jones was charged with aggravated assault shooting into a dwelling.

Police Chief Avery Cook said officers were called to Bulldog Street on Saturday.

A man inside of the house was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.

Cook told WCBI that Jones would be charged as an adult.

Jones remains in the Clay County jail. No mugshot was available this afternoon.

