West Point police need help finding man accused of stealing

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police need help finding a man accused of stealing more than five thousand dollars worth of items at Love’s Truck Stop.

These are images captured from surveillance videos of the man.

Investigators believe he hit the store two different times, once on April second and the other on April 12th.

He was seen leaving the store in a van, possibly with Lowndes County license plates.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at the number on your screen.