West Point police officers give back to community children

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police officers are kicking off Easter weekend a day early with treats for children.

The department hosted a drive-thru giveaway this morning.

Officers loaded up baskets and bags with candy, eggs, toys, books, and other fun items.

Cars lined up at the police department to pick up the treats and spend a little time with those who protect and serve their communities.

“Because of all the negativity surrounding law enforcement this day and time, it is extremely important for kids to see us in a very positive light because we are. They need to know that it is okay,” said Captain Virginia West, West Point P.D. “We are people. We love them. It’s very important that we have a positive relationship within the event that they need. We are here to help. We are here to service these children, this community.”

Officer postponed the event last year because of COVID concerns, so they had plenty of extra toys, books, and games to give away.