West Point police search for missing man

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police continue to search for a missing man.

32-year-old Cortez Pratt was last seen on North Jackson Street this past Sunday.

Pratt was wearing blue shorts and a t-shirt, along with flip-flops.

He is about five foot, 11 inches, and weighs 220 pounds.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook says Pratt now has red hair and shoulder-length dreads.

Officers know Pratt has ties to Columbus and De Kalb.

If you know where he is call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.