West Point police search for missing man
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police continue to search for a missing man.
32-year-old Cortez Pratt was last seen on North Jackson Street this past Sunday.
Pratt was wearing blue shorts and a t-shirt, along with flip-flops.
He is about five foot, 11 inches, and weighs 220 pounds.
West Point Police Chief Avery Cook says Pratt now has red hair and shoulder-length dreads.
Officers know Pratt has ties to Columbus and De Kalb.
If you know where he is call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.