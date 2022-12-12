West Point police search for suspect wanted for multiple crimes

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police are looking for a suspect wanted for several crimes. And they’re asking for your help to find him.

Travis Morris is facing a laundry list of charges, including felony fleeing, two counts of felony malicious mischief, grand larceny, and burglary.

If you know where Morris is, call the West Point Police Department at the number on your screen.

