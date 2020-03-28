West Point Police search for missing 17-year-old

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department needs your help in finding a missing girl.

The department took to their Facebook page Saturday to announce that 17-year-old Ja’Kayla Carothers is missing and has possibly ran away.

Police said she’s 5’5″ and weighs about 130 pounds.

She was last seen with long hair, wearing a yellow shirt and light denim jeans with rips in them.

Officers said she was reportedly last seen getting into a gray Ford Mustang.

The driver of the vehicle goes by the name of “huncho” and may be from the Columbus area.

If you have any information, please contact the West Point Police Department.