West Point police seek answers about stolen utility trailer

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police were trying to get a trailer back to its rightful owner.

West Point police were called to the area of Curtis Orman and Section roads about a stolen utility trailer.

The trailer is a 22-foot 2022 RTS.

It’s black with a wood bed.

If you have any information on this case or if you know the whereabouts of the trailer, call Clay County 911, or the West Point Police Department at (662)494-1244.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X