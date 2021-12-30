West Point Police to receive new body cameras in January

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A new tool is on the way for crime-fighting in West Point.

Police officers will be receiving new body cameras next month.

This is all part of a federal Rural Development Grant.

The grant was approved for $72,000. That’s 60% of the total cost of the cameras.

The city will pay the rest, about $37,000 over 5 years.

“It was approved by the board today to go ahead and send in the paperwork to get the cameras and as soon as we get that paperwork in, hopefully by the first or latter part of next month, we can start giving these officers the cameras they need,” said Kennedy Meaders, Assistant Police Chief.

The grant provides 28 cameras. That’s one for each officer.

The city of West Point is the only city in the state to receive this grant.