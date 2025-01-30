West Point Police unveils Wall of Recognition for current & former officers

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – People in West Point will now have a visual reminder of some of the law enforcement officers who have had an impact on the city.

The West Point Police Department unveiled its Wall of Recognition this afternoon, January 30.

The project has been in the works for more than a year and features photos of current and former officers who have made a difference in the community.

Several of those officers were on hand today for the unveiling.

West Point Police Lieutenant Albert Lee, one of the driving forces behind the wall, says it’s important to recognize these men and women because the job takes a special person.

