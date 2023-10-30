West Point police: Vamario Fitzgerald Baskin wanted for child sex crime

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department is asking for your help to find a suspect in a child sex crime.

Vamario Fitzgerald Baskin is wanted on a charge of enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.

Baskin is 6 feet tall with a low haircut.

If you know where Vamario Baskin is or if you have any other information on this crime, call the West Point Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

