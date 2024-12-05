West Point resident keeping memory of gun violence victims alive

WEST POINT, Miss (WCBI) -One by one, these gun violence victims are placing ornaments on a Christmas tree for their loved ones who lost their life to gun violence.

“The purpose of this is to show support from our community to gun violence survivors.” said Reita Humphries, Event Organizer/Lost her son to gun violence. “And also, to remember those who have died from it or have been wounded.”

The event organizer Reita Humpries lost her son to gun violence in 2021 and knows the effects that gun violence can have on families, especially around the holidays.

“This is to let the families know that they are not alone, and that there are people out there in the community, that supports them in this endeavor.” said Humphries. “And this is just a small effort that we are doing here in the West Point/ Clay County area for them to remember their loved one, and to keep that legacy alive.”

With several people placing ornaments with pictures of their loved ones on the tree, and some even taking pictures to capture the moment.

Tara Lowrey whose nephew was murdered, and Tara Sloan who also lost her son to gun violence said, this was a great way to keep the legacy of their family members alive.

“It is amazing to be able to put his ornament on the tree, to show that we love him.” said Lowrey. “And although he is not here, he is still in our hearts.”

“It actually feels like he is still here,” said Sloan. “So, placing the ornament on the tree feels really great.”

The event also featured a small ceremony that included a poem in memory of those who lost their life to senseless killings.

“There was a part that said even in the good times and the bad times, they are still here.” said Lowrey. “No matter what situation we may go through, there legacy still lives on.”

“Singing “we remember them” brings back memories of the things they used to do and the things they used to say.” said Sloan. “It also brought back the Laughters and the cries of being with them when they were here.”

The tree will be up the entire month of December, and family members are welcome to hang additional ornaments as well. This was also the second annual Christmas Tree Dedication Service to honor and remember gun violence victims in the West Point/Clay County area.

