West Point seniors citizens celebrate first Fall Festival

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Today’s weather was just right for enjoying the great outdoors.

And that’s just what the residents at the West Point Community Living Center did.

The Center celebrated its first Fall Festival.

Residents were treated to live entertainment and games, and of course, there was “festival food”. Hot dogs and hamburgers were on the menu.

The staff says the festival is a chance to get the residents and the community together to enjoy a good time.

“Basically, this fall festival we have invited the community to come out. The residents are outside to enjoy the singing and have a good time today, and to get them out of the facility,” said Dr. Chisa Talley, West Point Community Living Center Administrator.

West Point Community Living currently has 59 residents with a capacity for 100.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter