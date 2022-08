West Point shooting leads to an indictment by a Clay Co. grand jury

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point shooting leads to an indictment by a Clay County grand jury.

18-year-old Mylik Simmons is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened June 20, 2021.

Simmons is now in the Clay County Jail.

No trail date has been set.