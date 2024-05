West Point special election date set

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A special election date is confirmed to fill a West Point Selectman seat.

The election will be for Ward 5 on June 27th.

Earlier this month, Selectman Jasper Pittman passed away.

He was first elected in 2008.

Only residents in Ward 5 will be able to vote.