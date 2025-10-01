West Point students learn more about Civil Rights at historic Alabama sites

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Some students from West Point High School got a chance to experience historic sites in Montgomery, Alabama, and learn more about the Civil Rights struggle.

West Point High School teacher Latesha Bush secured a Legacy Scholars Grant from the Equal Justice Initiative to enable the students to visit Legacy sites in Montgomery.

The group and their chaperones were able to tour the Legacy Museum, Freedom Monument Sculpture Park, and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

The grant even covered the cost of a chartered bus and meals during the trip.

The goal of the Equal Justice Initiative’s Scholar Grant program is to allow students to visit the sites, so they can experience the historical narratives and gain a greater understanding and appreciation for the struggles in the fight for equal justice.

