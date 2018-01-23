West Point Students Meet With Mayor

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in West Point are getting to know their government officials.

This morning, Mayor Robbie Robinson and Ward 1 selectwoman Leta Turner shared juice and cookies with first and second graders at Church Hill Elementary.

This is just one of the several activities the district has planned in recognition of “Mississippi Municipal Government Week.”

City leaders say they want the students to know who they are and have a better understanding of what they do.

“I want them to know the services that are provided by their city. It’s important to me that the students know who the mayor of this city is and the people who assist the mayor in making sure that the city runs properly,” says Turner.

Tomorrow, January 24, elementary students will be able to see and get inside city vehicles like police cars, fire engines, and garbage trucks and find out more about the workers’ daily routines.